EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Given a $114.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $114.00 price objective on EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, FBR & Co decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Shares of EOG Resources (EOG) traded down 0.03% on Thursday, reaching $96.62. 1,953,638 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.71. The firm’s market capitalization is $55.79 billion. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post $0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -131.37%.

In related news, EVP Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $352,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,473.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary L. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,149,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,578 shares of company stock worth $3,700,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 3,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

