Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Enzo Biochem worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 140,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,665,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 371,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 56,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

ENZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Enzo Biochem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enzo Biochem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enzo Biochem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) opened at 10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The stock’s market cap is $488.74 million.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is a bioscience company focusing on delivering and applying technology capabilities to produce products and services. The Company’s segments include Enzo Clinical Labs, Enzo Life Sciences and Enzo Therapeutics. Enzo Clinical Labs is a clinical reference laboratory providing a range of clinical services to physicians, medical centers, other clinical labs and pharmaceutical companies.

