Enviromart Companies Inc (EVRT) Major Shareholder Sells $71,000.00 in Stock

Enviromart Companies Inc (NASDAQ:EVRT) major shareholder Mark Shefts sold 7,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Enviromart Companies Inc (NASDAQ:EVRT) opened at 0.12 on Friday. Enviromart Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.12. The company’s market cap is $6.01 million.
Enviromart Companies Company Profile
The Enviromart Companies, Inc, formerly Environmental Science and Technologies, Inc, is an e-business platform company specializing in environmental, health, safety and cleantech solutions through digital brand marketing. The Company is a provider of environmental waste packaging solutions and environmental spill response and control products (primarily absorbent products).
Receive News & Ratings for Enviromart Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviromart Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.