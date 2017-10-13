Enova International’s (ENVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $17.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENVA. BidaskClub upgraded Enova International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Enova International Inc. alerts:

Enova International (NYSE ENVA) traded up 1.42% during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 307,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Enova International has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/enova-internationals-enva-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Enova International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 63% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Enova International in the first quarter worth $165,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Enova International in the second quarter worth $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Enova International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enova International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Enova International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.