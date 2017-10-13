Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENVA. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Enova International had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Enova International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 63% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 34,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 121,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

