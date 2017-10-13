Enerplus Corporation’s (ERF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Scotiabank currently has a $16.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enerplus Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corporation began coverage on shares of Enerplus Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get Enerplus Corporation alerts:

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) traded up 1.68% on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. 312,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Enerplus Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Enerplus Corporation had a net margin of 103.80% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Corporation will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enerplus Corporation’s (ERF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/enerplus-corporations-erf-buy-rating-reiterated-at-scotiabank.html.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Enerplus Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Enerplus Corporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus Corporation by 5.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Enerplus Corporation by 40.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Enerplus Corporation by 69.0% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 20,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests are located in the United States, primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania, as well as in western Canada in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s oil and natural gas property interests contains proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil, 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil, 123 MMbbls of tight oil, 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas, for a total of approximately 382.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.