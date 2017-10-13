Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) Given a $19.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) has been given a $19.00 price objective by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ETE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (NYSE:ETE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Ffcm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 226.7% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

