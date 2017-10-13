Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the quarter. Core Laboratories N.V. makes up approximately 3.4% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Core Laboratories N.V. worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 3,736.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,938 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,345,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,505,000 after purchasing an additional 632,263 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,433,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,948,000 after purchasing an additional 303,073 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 6,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 251,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 247,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories N.V. by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 665,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,426,000 after purchasing an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories N.V. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Cowen and Company set a $100.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories N.V. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Core Laboratories N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) traded up 0.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.71. 135,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $102.37. Core Laboratories N.V. has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.23 million. Core Laboratories N.V. had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories N.V. will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Core Laboratories N.V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.15%.

Core Laboratories N.V. Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples.

