Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of KBR worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in KBR by 53.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at $5,928,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in KBR by 26.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE KBR) traded up 0.22% on Friday, hitting $17.82. 288,872 shares of the stock were exchanged. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $18.28. The firm’s market cap is $2.49 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. KBR’s payout ratio is -128.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

KBR, Inc is a provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The Company operates through business segments, including Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), Government Services (GS), Non-strategic Business and Other.

