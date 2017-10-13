Energen Corporation (EGN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Energen Corporation’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGN. Wolfe Research started coverage on Energen Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital boosted their price target on Energen Corporation from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Energen Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Energen Corporation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Energen Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.96.

Get Energen Corporation alerts:

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) opened at 53.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. Energen Corporation has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Energen Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Energen Corporation will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/energen-corporation-egn-coverage-initiated-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energen Corporation by 5,491.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energen Corporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,158,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,574,000 after purchasing an additional 466,977 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Energen Corporation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,070,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,825,000 after purchasing an additional 492,092 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energen Corporation by 34.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,832,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,211,000 after purchasing an additional 990,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Energen Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energen Corporation Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.