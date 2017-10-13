Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.71.

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE EDR) opened at 3.15 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $401.49 million and a P/E ratio of 61.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Endeavour Silver Corp Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. is engaged in silver mining in Mexico, and related activities, including property acquisition, exploration, development, mineral extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company is engaged in exploration activities in Chile. The Company’s operating mining segments include Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Cubo, which are located in Mexico, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments.

