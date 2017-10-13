Employees Retirement System of Texas Maintains Holdings in Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas held its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gramercy Property Trust were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPT. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 165,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,065 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Gramercy Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 1,126.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,215,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,518 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gramercy Property Trust alerts:

In other news, President Benjamin P. Harris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/employees-retirement-system-of-texas-maintains-holdings-in-gramercy-property-trust-gpt.html.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE GPT) opened at 30.99 on Friday. Gramercy Property Trust has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.30 million. Gramercy Property Trust had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gramercy Property Trust will post ($0.11) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Gramercy Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,666.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPT shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gramercy Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Gramercy Property Trust Profile

Gramercy Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is an investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company’s operating segments include Investments/Corporate and Asset Management. The Investments/Corporate segment includes all of its activities related to the investment and ownership of commercial properties located throughout the United States and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Gramercy Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gramercy Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.