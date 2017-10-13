Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $1.92 Million in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Acadia Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 135.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.29. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $59.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 target price on Acadia Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

