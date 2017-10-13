Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $988,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 268,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 401,048 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Private Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,833,000. Finally, Century Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $233,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,278.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 196,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $9,729,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,963,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,310 shares of company stock valued at $16,857,255. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE ABT) opened at 54.71 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. J P Morgan Chase & Co initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

