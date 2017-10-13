Electrolux AB (NASDAQ:ELUXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get Electrolux AB alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Electrolux AB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Electrolux AB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/electrolux-ab-eluxy-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Electrolux AB Company Profile

AB Electrolux provides household appliances and appliances for professional use. The Company offers designs and sustainable solutions, under brands including Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi and Frigidaire. The Company’s segments include Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Small Appliances and Professional Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.