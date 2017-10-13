eGain Corporation (EGAN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

News coverage about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. eGain Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4693203957743 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised eGain Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

About eGain Corporation

eGain Corporation (eGain) provides cloud-based and on-site customer engagement software solutions. The Company optimizes service processes across the Web, social and phone channels. The Company’s solutions help business to consumer (B2C) businesses to operationalize digital customer engagement strategies.

