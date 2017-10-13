Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Barclays PLC reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) traded down 1.77% during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,300 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.23. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.16 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences Corporation news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,776,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,201 shares of company stock valued at $20,768,154. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 25.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation in the second quarter worth about $140,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

