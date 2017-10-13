Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Stake Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 168,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. BidaskClub raised shares of Ecolab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ecolab from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

In other Ecolab news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 7,397 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $966,270.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.57 per share, with a total value of $10,009,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

