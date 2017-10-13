Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) and Matrix Service (MTRX) Financial Contrast

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ: ESES) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions -134.72% -69.12% -28.55% Matrix Service -0.02% -0.06% -0.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Matrix Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Matrix Service 0 3 0 0 2.00

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 43.84%. Given Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is more favorable than Matrix Service.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Matrix Service’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $15.27 million 7.11 -$12.68 million ($1.34) -1.09 Matrix Service $1.20 billion 0.31 $27.56 million ($0.01) -1,393.61

Matrix Service has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions. Matrix Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Matrix Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Matrix Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matrix Service has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matrix Service beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield services company. The Company provides well stimulation, coiled tubing and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The Company focuses on the active shale and unconventional oil and natural gas basins outside the United States and it has commenced operations in Argentina. The Company operates well stimulation fleets, coiled tubing units and other downhole completion equipment, as well as provides sweet spot analysis in shale resource basins using geophysical predictive modeling combined with real-time feedback from down-hole diagnostic tools. The Company offers a pumping fleet, including well-stimulation pumps, nitrogen pumping units and cranes, in both trailer-mounted and skid-mounted configurations. It provides a range of pressure-pumping services, including work-over pumping, well injection and wireline pump downs.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining and minerals markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical Infrastructure, Oil Gas & Chemical, Storage Solutions and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment primarily includes construction and maintenance services to a range of power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations and renewable energy installations. The Oil Gas & Chemical segment includes turnaround activities, plant maintenance services and construction in the downstream petroleum industry. The Storage Solutions segment includes new construction of crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks (ASTs), as well as planned and emergency maintenance services. The Industrial segment includes construction and maintenance work in the iron and steel and mining and minerals industries.

