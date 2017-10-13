eBay Inc. (EBAY) PT Set at $34.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) received a $34.00 price target from investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.66.

eBay (NASDAQ EBAY) opened at 38.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $39.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The e-commerce company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. eBay had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $937,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,832,083.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $382,052.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $877,476.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,238 shares of company stock worth $3,439,297. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

