Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Eaton Vance Corporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Eaton Vance Corporation has a payout ratio of 45.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton Vance Corporation to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Eaton Vance Corporation had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $393.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EV shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Eaton Vance Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton Vance Corporation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Eaton Vance Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

In other news, insider Frederick S. Marius sold 8,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $423,908.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $320,723.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,539,158.

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

