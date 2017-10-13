Eaton Vance Corporation (EV) CFO Sells $1,081,372.60 in Stock

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) CFO Laurie G. Hylton sold 21,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,081,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $393.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.74 million. Eaton Vance Corporation had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Eaton Vance Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Eaton Vance Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton Vance Corporation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Eaton Vance Corporation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Eaton Vance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corporation by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corporation by 131.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corporation by 38.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corporation by 26.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Corporation

Eaton Vance Corp. is engaged in the business of managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. The Company operates as an investment advisor to funds and separate accounts. The Company, through its subsidiaries and other affiliates, manages active equity, income and alternative strategies across a range of investment styles and asset classes, including the United States and global equities, floating-rate bank loans, municipal bonds, global income, high-yield and investment grade bonds.

