Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Given New $89.00 Price Target at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) had its target price hoisted by J P Morgan Chase & Co from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Duke Energy Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Duke Energy Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,122 shares. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.34 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy Corporation news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

