Dreman Value Management L L C Continues to Hold Holdings in Kroger Company (The) (KR)

Dreman Value Management L L C held its stake in shares of Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,225 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Kroger Company (The) comprises 0.9% of Dreman Value Management L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dreman Value Management L L C’s holdings in Kroger Company (The) were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 365.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 301,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 236,728 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL lifted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments Inc. IL now owns 502,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 42.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,369,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,652 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kroger Company (The) by 80.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Kroger Company (The) during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger Company (The) alerts:

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger Company (The) in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $26.00 price target on Kroger Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Vetr cut Kroger Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on Kroger Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kroger Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.23.

WARNING: “Dreman Value Management L L C Continues to Hold Holdings in Kroger Company (The) (KR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/dreman-value-management-l-l-c-continues-to-hold-holdings-in-kroger-company-the-kr.html.

Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Kroger Company (The) had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Kroger Company (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Kroger Company (The) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About Kroger Company (The)

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Company (The) (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.