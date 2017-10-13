Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (DPS) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group LLC

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE:DPS) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Group LLC from $112.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

DPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $96.00 price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr Pepper Snapple Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

In other news, insider Angela A. Stephens sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $292,331.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,621.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela A. Stephens sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $701,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

