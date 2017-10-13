DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DowDuPont Inc (NASDAQ:DWDP) in a research note published on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC Holdings plc assumed coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.44.

Shares of DowDuPont (NASDAQ DWDP) traded up 0.04% on Thursday, reaching $71.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136,216 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $166.86 billion. DowDuPont has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $71.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DowDuPont during the third quarter worth about $650,000.

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, and a pipeline of germplasm, traits and crop protection.

