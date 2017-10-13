DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada

DowDuPont Inc (NASDAQ:DWDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Edward Jones started coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont in the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, and a pipeline of germplasm, traits and crop protection.

