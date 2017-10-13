DowDuPont (DWDP) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about DowDuPont (NASDAQ:DWDP) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DowDuPont earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.6591549014349 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DWDP shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

DowDuPont (DWDP) traded down 0.31% on Thursday, reaching $71.40. DowDuPont has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, and a pipeline of germplasm, traits and crop protection.

