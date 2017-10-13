Dover Corporation (DOV) Given “Hold” Rating at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued their hold rating on shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) in a report released on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dover Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dover Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Dover Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Dover Corporation (NYSE DOV) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 539,816 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.50 and a 52 week high of $95.14.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Dover Corporation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post $4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Dover Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

In other Dover Corporation news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total transaction of $2,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,941.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers National Bank boosted its position in Dover Corporation by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Corporation

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

