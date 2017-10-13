Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (DD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE:DD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in E I Du Pont De Nemours And were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in E I Du Pont De Nemours And in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 61.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 6.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And by 24.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE DD) opened at 83.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.76. E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79.

E I Du Pont De Nemours And (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. E I Du Pont De Nemours And had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of E I Du Pont De Nemours And in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

In other E I Du Pont De Nemours And news, SVP Benito Cachinero sold 10,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $867,417.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company is a science and technology-based company. It operates through six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications (E&C), Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Protection Solutions. Its Agriculture segment includes products, such as corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides.

