Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “In last six months shares of Dominion Energy has returned lower than the industry it belongs to. Dominion Energy’s near term prospects and earnings will adversely impacted due to lower solar investment tax credit, higher PJM electric capacity expenses and lower earnings from Cove Point due to the roll off of one of its import contracts. However, Dominion Energy is benefiting from its regulated growth projects and synergies from Questar acquisition. Dominion’s Greensville County Power Station and Cove Point Liquefaction project are proceeding on time and budget and are likely to boost the company’s performance over the long term. Contribution from Dominion Midstream will also boost results of the company. The company’s expansion of electric transmission, natural gas facilities and midstream assets are strong positives.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on D. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of Dominion Energy (D) opened at 78.935 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.847 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,766,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 23,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

