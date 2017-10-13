Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Dominion Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.9%.

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) opened at 78.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.56.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

