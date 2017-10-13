Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 17,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gary M. Philbin sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $236,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary M. Philbin sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $841,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,335.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,198 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ DLTR) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. 477,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.57.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post $4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is an operator of discount variety stores. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 14,334 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and five Canadian provinces. Its segments include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment is the operator of discount variety stores offering merchandise at a fixed price.

