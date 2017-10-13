Discover Financial Services (DFS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Discover Financial Services earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4143054252023 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,912 shares in the company, valued at $95,357,420.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $516,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,424. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

