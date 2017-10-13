Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Raises Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology PLC makes up approximately 2.0% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.84% of Seagate Technology PLC worth $94,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC by 29.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology PLC news, insider Philip G. Brace bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,585.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ STX) traded up 2.23% on Friday, hitting $34.37. 1,915,198 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Seagate Technology PLC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 81.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Seagate Technology PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology PLC in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark Co. downgraded shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology PLC from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.70.

Seagate Technology PLC Profile

Seagate Technology public limited company is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, it produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

