Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $73.16 Million Stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,415 shares during the period. Gentherm makes up about 1.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 5.12% of Gentherm worth $73,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 48,173 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.97.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.38). Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gentherm from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

