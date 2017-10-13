Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $173.88 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,191 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 3.6% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 0.51% of Intuit worth $173,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 565,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 108,685 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 125.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 439,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,035,000 after acquiring an additional 244,884 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 24th. First Analysis raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.74.

In related news, CFO R Neil Williams sold 184,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $26,046,789.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,528.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 182,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $24,611,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,194 shares of company stock valued at $151,162,540 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) traded down 0.120% during trading on Friday, hitting $145.685. The stock had a trading volume of 415,291 shares. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.22 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.163 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.82 million. Intuit had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 82.43%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post $4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

