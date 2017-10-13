Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (TZA) Holdings Held by Raffles Associates LP

Raffles Associates LP continued to hold its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE:TZA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Raffles Associates LP’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TZA. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,985,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

