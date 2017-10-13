Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (DPLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. It aids in the dispensing, delivery, dosing and reimbursement of clinically intensive and specialty drugs. The company focuses on medication management programs for people with complex chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, HIV, specialized infusion therapy and many other serious or long-term conditions. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. is headquartered in Flint, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DPLO. TheStreet upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $23.75 price target (up from $19.75) on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Sunday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) opened at 20.55 on Tuesday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post $0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,677,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 221,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 158,977.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,548,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,129 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Diplomat Pharmacy during the second quarter valued at about $67,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,342,000 after acquiring an additional 210,334 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,703,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 71,846 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc (Diplomat) operates a specialty pharmacy business, which stocks, dispenses and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. The Company operates through specialty pharmacy services segment. The Company’s primary focus is on medication management programs for individuals with chronic diseases, including oncology, immunology, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, specialty infusion therapy, and various other serious and/or long-term conditions.

