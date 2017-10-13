Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 3,763,572 Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,763,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,823,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,911,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,787,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources Ltd alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-purchases-shares-of-3763572-teck-resources-ltd-teck.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.0399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.01%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.