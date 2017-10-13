Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in LCI Industries (LCII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.61% of LCI Industries worth $66,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

LCI Industries (NASDAQ:LCII) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other LCI Industries news, President Scott T. Mereness bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.50 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $19,355,868. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $127,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,824.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,934.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc and its subsidiaries (LCI), supplies an array of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries. The Company’s segments include OEM Segment and Aftermarket Segment.

