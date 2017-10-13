Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Holdings Reduced by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. AXA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6,396.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after buying an additional 358,271 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 424,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,161,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,088,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,830,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares in the last quarter.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $2,996,350.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,350.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) opened at 122.75 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.63 and a 1-year high of $127.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.01.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $565.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 148.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

