Diebold, Incorporated (DBD) Holdings Boosted by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Diebold, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Diebold, worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Diebold, by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Diebold, by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold, by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Diebold, during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold, during the 1st quarter worth $242,000.

Shares of Diebold, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) traded up 1.206% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.075. The company had a trading volume of 157,389 shares. Diebold, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.74 billion.

Diebold, (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Diebold, had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Diebold, Incorporated will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Diebold, from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diebold, in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Diebold, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold, from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Diebold, from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $46,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry D. G. Wallace acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $460,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce services, software and technology. The Company’s geographic segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). These segments sell and service financial self-service (FSS), retail solutions and security systems.

