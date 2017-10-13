Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.42

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.42 and last traded at $25.41, with a volume of 5,121,275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $29.00 price target on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Get Dick's Sporting Goods Inc alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $38.05.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

In other Dick’s Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,667 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,106 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 57,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.42” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/dicks-sporting-goods-inc-dks-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-25-42.html.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

Receive News & Ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.