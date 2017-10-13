Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a $95.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.09.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) traded up 0.25% during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 834,800 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 38.24%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post $4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $57,518.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Molnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,805 shares of company stock worth $1,129,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5,554.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623,946 shares during the period. Warburg Pincus LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 6,532,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $580,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,519 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 964.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,847,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $164,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633,723 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $677,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,802 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,516,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,072 shares during the period.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

