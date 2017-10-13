Dialog Semiconductor PLC (DLG) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Royal Bank Of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank Of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor PLC (ETR:DLG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Commerzbank Ag set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oddo Securities set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.85 ($58.65).
About Dialog Semiconductor PLC
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes standard and custom highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Home, LED solid-state lighting (SSL) and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.
Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.