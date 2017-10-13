J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 2,800 ($36.81) target price on Diageo plc (LON:DGE) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a GBX 2,420 ($31.82) price target on shares of Diageo plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo plc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on shares of Diageo plc from GBX 3,000 ($39.44) to GBX 2,900 ($38.13) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.30) price objective on shares of Diageo plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Diageo plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.53) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,557.41 ($33.62).

Get Diageo plc alerts:

WARNING: “Diageo plc (DGE) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target by J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/diageo-plc-dge-given-a-gbx-2800-price-target-by-j-p-morgan-chase-co-analysts.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 38.50 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Diageo plc’s previous dividend of $23.70.

In related news, insider Javier Ferran bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,503 ($32.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,626,950 ($2,139,034.97). Also, insider Alan Stewart bought 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.41) per share, for a total transaction of £100,473.40 ($132,097.55). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $172,803,654.

About Diageo plc

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.