Diageo PLC (DEO) Stake Lowered by GRATRY & Co LLC

GRATRY & Co LLC reduced its stake in Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Diageo PLC accounts for 2.3% of GRATRY & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. GRATRY & Co LLC’s holdings in Diageo PLC were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo PLC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo PLC by 404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo PLC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo PLC by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo PLC by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo PLC (NYSE DEO) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.17. 112,445 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average is $124.48. Diageo PLC has a 12 month low of $99.46 and a 12 month high of $137.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $2.0322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Diageo PLC’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $142.00 target price on shares of Diageo PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Diageo PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diageo PLC in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.35.

Diageo PLC Company Profile

Diageo PLC is an alcoholic beverage company. The Company operates in various categories, including spirits and beer. Its geographic segments include North America; Europe, Russia and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. Its principal products includes Scotch whisky, Gin, Vodka, Rum, Beer, Irish Cream Liqueur, Wine, Raki, Tequila, Canadian Whisky, American Whiskey, Progressive Adult Beverages, Cachaca, Brandy and Ready to Drink.

