Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC Holdings plc set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS AG set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.32 ($23.91).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) opened at 24.801 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12-month low of €9.85 and a 12-month high of €25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.07. The company has a market cap of €11.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.748.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Passenger Airline Group, Logistics, MRO, and Catering segments. The Passenger Airline Group segment offers passenger services through a route network of 301 destinations in 100 countries.

