Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Sell Rating for Carrefour SA (CA)

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Carrefour SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Carrefour SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Independent Research GmbH set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Carrefour SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €16.20 ($19.06) price target on Carrefour SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour SA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.47 ($21.73).

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA CA) opened at 17.08 on Wednesday. Carrefour SA has a 12-month low of €16.31 and a 12-month high of €24.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.67. The company has a market cap of €12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67.

Carrefour SA Company Profile

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

